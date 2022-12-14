Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.

While on "The Paradox of Sports," Roberts made a bold claim about The Hardy Boyz's legacy and discussed the condition he believes their bodies are currently in.

"They're busted up man, Jesus Christ," Roberts said. "They can't do that stuff anymore man, and the sad thing is, when they leave, nobody will remember them. You know, that's really sad."

Throughout their careers in pro wrestling, The Hardy Boyz have won nine Tag Team Championships together in WWE alone. Outside of WWE, Matt and Jeff have held the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice and the ROH World Tag Team Championships once. They are not just successful as tag team wrestlers, as Matt has won the now-defunct ECW Heavyweight Championship, the United States Championship, and Impact World Championship twice.

Jeff has the honor of being a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having won the WWE tag titles, the United States title, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Championship. Outside of WWE, Jeff also got his hands on Impact World Championship gold, as he held the title on three occasions. The pairing has not won the AEW tag titles to this point, however, prior to Jeff's DUI, they were scheduled for a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder match for the titles.