Ricky Starks Names Wrestler Who Does The Best Spear

Plenty of wrestlers over the years, and currently, utilize the spear as a signature or finishing maneuver in professional wrestling. Just off the top, you can point to the likes of Goldberg, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and yes, Roman Reigns. Over in AEW, Ricky Starks is taking over. Between his comparisons to The Rock, not to mention his in-ring work as well as his skill on the microphone, it's easy to understand why. Plus, the man knows a good spear when he sees one. After all, he utilizes his own version of it by launching himself full force at the opponent — typically after upping the pace and getting a running start.

So with a title shot against MJF on the horizon, the former FTW Champion sat down for an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com to discuss various topics. During a quickfire round of questions and answers, the question of which wrestler does the best spear came up. The caveat? He couldn't name himself. After a slight pause and chuckle, he was able to answer.

"Roman Reigns, I acknowledge," Starks told Liam Crowley while looking straight into the camera. Reigns, of course, has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020. He's been the Universal Undisputed Champion since April 3 after beating Brock Lesnar during night two of WrestleMania 38. And every step of the way, he's utilized a devastating spear to continue his reign. Everybody does theirs a little differently, but with Reigns' size, there always seems to be a little more finality to it. But had he been allowed to, it's interesting to wonder whether or not Starks would've chosen his own over the Tribal Chief's.