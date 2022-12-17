Smoke DZA Makes The Case For John Cena Vs. Logan Paul

This Friday night on FOX, John Cena will make his first appearance on "Smackdown" in over a year and his first WWE appearance since the June 27 episode of "RAW." Over the last few years, Cena has successfully transitioned from being a full-time WWE Superstar to a Hollywood Megastar. With "WrestleMania" being held at SoFi Stadium in several months, rapper Smoke DZA believes the perfect opponent for Cena at the "Showcase of the Immortals" would be the man with 35 million combined social media followers, Logan Paul.

"I think it's smart business," said Smoke DZA on the "Cheap Heat" podcast. "It protects Cena the most. I don't think it puts any young talent over because Logan Paul isn't a mainstay on WWE television. So putting Logan Paul over is not really conducive to what's happening. But then, a heel Logan Paul against a face John Cena, you know people like to see Logan Paul get beat up."

A polarizing figure, Paul was booed by live crowds in the build for his matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns at "SummerSlam" and "Crown Jewel," respectively, despite WWE's best efforts to position him as the babyface. During the matches, Paul won over the crowds through his athleticism and natural in-ring ability, which pro wrestling fans, personalities, and talent have praised.

Should a "WrestleMania" match between Paul and Cena come to fruition, it would be Cena's first "WrestleMania" since the "Firefly Funhouse Match" against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2020.

