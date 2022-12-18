Ricky Starks Talks With This Former AEW Star Daily

Ricky Starks' recent exchange of words with AEW World Champion MJF instantly became a classic moment in the company's short history and is already being referred to as the promo of the year by many. However, this isn't the first time that Starks has generated tons of attention for himself during his stint with AEW as he made waves when he took on Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship in his debut on the June 17, 2020, edition of "AEW Dynamite".

Though Rhodes may now be gone from AEW, Starks still shares a close bond with him. "He sent me a text, a very nice text [after receiving a shot at MJF's title]," Starks revealed to Comicbook. "That's a guy that's always in my corner and vice versa. I think to see me in that moment, hopefully, I did him proud. He didn't outright say it, but that's Cody for you. I hope I did him proud. I still talk to him on a daily basis. I'll ask him for advice. He's just a good, good, good guy to have, if not just for a friendship."

Rhodes aided in establishing AEW and served as both a talent and an Executive Vice President. He is a three-time TNT Champion and had high-profile programs with the likes of Darby Allin, MJF, Malakai Black, and Sammy Guevara.

"The American Nightmare" exited the company in February 2022 after unsuccessful contract negotiations with Tony Khan and returned to WWE as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.

