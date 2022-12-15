Backstage Update On AEW Locker Room Morale

From a news perspective, AEW has had a rollercoaster ride of a year, and according to a new report by Fightful, the current locker room doesn't want to get off. Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that he's heard from several members of the AEW locker room that the backstage morale and talents' feelings toward the direction of the show have overall been positive as of late.

Following the infamous All Out media scrum and the "Brawl Out" afterward between The Elite and CM Punk, a lot of speculation came forth that AEW had a locker room divided. However, Chris Jericho recently mentioned how the company managed to hit a reset during their "AEW Dynamite" stops in Buffalo and Albany, New York. Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson all took on locker room leadership roles following the events at All Out, helping to provide a steady and positive presence for the roster.

While names like Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were all off AEW television, the three aforementioned names along with MJF have made an effort to set a new tone and identity within the company. The Elite did make their return to AEW programming at Full Gear and are currently involved in a best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. Meanwhile, MJF just had his first successful AEW World Championship defense against Ricky Starks at "Winter Is Coming" due to chicanery, and Jericho went on a dominant ROH World Championship run before he dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle.