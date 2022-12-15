Details On Tony Khan Acquiring NBA Theme Song For AEW

The opening minutes of last night's "AEW Dynamite" felt less like the pro wrestling promotion and more like the glory days of the NBA on NBC from the '90s. That's because the sweet sounds of John Tesh's "Roundball Rock" were taking the airwaves by storm, preparing fans for the upcoming fourth match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championship. All that was missing was Ahmad Rashad.

Fightful Select had more details on AEW's use of "Roundball Rock," which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan secured the rights to in the days leading up to "Dynamite." Sources told Fightful that Khan had wanted the rights for the tune ever since AEW announced the best-of-seven series coming out of Full Gear, believing the song would be a fitting companion to the series.

Regarding the negotiations to secure the rights to the song, it appears things went smoothly. Fightful noted that the rights holders for "Roundball Rock" didn't make things difficult, as they were described as "very reasonable and easy to work with" when it came to putting together a deal.

AEW didn't limit the use of Tesh's masterpiece last night, bringing the song out again later in the show to promote Match 5 of the series, which will have a no-disqualification stipulation next week in San Antonio. AEW will likely continue to use the song through the duration of the series, which could stretch as far as January 11 in Los Angeles.