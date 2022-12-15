More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return

This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that the possibility of McMahon coming back is "pretty serious," stating that McMahon controls nearly 80% of the voting power as a stockholder for the corporation. However, according to WWE's Governance Guidelines, McMahon would only be able to become CEO again through a vote from the WWE Board of Directors. While anything is possible, depending on the views of the company's board, this could prevent McMahon from once again becoming CEO.

Meltzer also shed doubt on the idea that it's a coincidence that details coming out concerning additional allegations against McMahon have been made public at the same time the former CEO made it clear he'd like to return to the company. This implies that these new allegations were made public in an attempt to deter or prevent McMahon from stepping back into power.

One added complication to the whole situation, because a company sale has to be approved by shareholders, is that McMahon could theoretically prevent WWE from being acquired by a larger company — something that has been rumored as a possibility for the last several years. If that were to happen, McMahon's shares would either be cashed out or he would gain some shares of the new, larger company. This, however, would essentially prevent him from ever coming back into power, making it a strong possibility that McMahon would decide to block a sale, should an acquisition be offered.