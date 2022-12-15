Charlotte Flair Continues Teasing WWE In-Ring Return

Since losing her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Charlotte Flair has yet to make her presence felt in WWE again. However, her absence hasn't come without speculation, with the 12-time Women's Champion constantly teasing her return any way she can. Adding more fuel to that fire, Flair responded to an Instagram post from a fan, screen-grabbing the post and adding an hourglass emoji to it, signifying that her return is imminent.

The WWE superstar recently shared a photo of her and "WWE NXT" superstars Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark training for her return to the company. According to her father Ric back in November, Charlotte is ready to return, but it's probably a "mutual decision" between her and the WWE as to why she isn't back yet.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is finally figuring out "plans for the Charlotte Flair return," but no specific ideas have been confirmed. This begs the question of when we'll actually see "The Queen" return, given the star power she holds as one of the company's biggest names. With the Royal Rumble coming up in January, many are pointing to that date as the most likely time for a Charlotte return, given her previous rival Rousey is currently holding the championship she last held. This isn't confirmed, however, as WWE has had a history of having superstars return before the Rumble to increase interest in the show, with the most notable being Batista ahead of the 2014 Rumble.