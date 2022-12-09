Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status

It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.

Andrade later revealed that Flair's continued hiatus from the ring stemmed from "personal reasons." Now in the month of December, Flair's return to WWE seems more promising than ever. As reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the creative team is finally configuring "plans for the Charlotte Flair return." No specific ideas were mentioned, but with recent questions as to which brand Flair could return to, "The Queen" recently teased her homecoming to the blue brand.

In late November, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion posted a series of interesting photos to her Instagram Story, including multiple shots of her wearing the respective title, and an image of the 2020 Royal Rumble winner in her wrestling boots. Hope for Flair's impending return has also been further fueled by a recent training session with "NXT" Superstars Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre. Though Flair appears to be returning soon, the exact timeline for her long-awaited reappearance remains uncertain. As WWE embarks on their "Road to WrestleMania," many fans believe a surprise Royal Rumble entry might be the answer for Flair.