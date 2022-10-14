Behind-The-Scenes Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Return

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair has been out of action and not on WWE TV since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, when Rousey ended Flair's 198-day reign with the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. For fans of Flair though, there may be good news as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Flair is scheduled to return to WWE programming soon, however, he did not specify which brand she would be returning to. As she most recently held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, she was of course on the blue brand, however, she has moved back and forth between "Raw" and "SmackDown" many times, so either option is viable.

During her time off from the ring,Flair married AEW star and former "NXT" Champion Andrade El Idolo, who currently is not on TV in AEW following a backstage altercation involving he and Sammy Guevara. Over her seven-plus year career on WWE's main roster, Flair has become the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history, and one of the most decorated without even taking gender into account. She has held both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" titles on six occasions since first winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32 in a triple threat match also involving Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. In 2020, Flair teamed with former rival Asuka to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, officially making her a Grand Slam Champion in WWE's women's division.

Flair has also won the "NXT" Women's Championship twice, holding the record for most time spent not being champion between reigns, however, that is not the only distinction the daughter of Ric Flair holds. Prior to winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32, she had to vacate the Divas Championship, with her officially being the last woman in history to ever hold the butterfly-shaped title.