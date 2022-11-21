Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date

The last time the WWE Universe saw "The Queen" on WWE programming, she shrieked the words "I quit!" That marked a rather humiliating moment for the 13-time champion, resulting in an "injury" that, in the storyline, rendered her unable to compete for months. Every queen has to keep their chin up, however, lest their crown slip. Despite her stated intent to target Belair, though, Charlotte Flair may end up returning to "SmackDown" in hopes of regaining that title and settling the score with Ronda Rousey.

In the wake of Flair's absence, stars like Liv Morgan stepped up in the blue brand's women's division. At Money In The Bank, Morgan cashed in her newly won briefcase on Rousey, officially unseating "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey recently regained the title at Extreme Rules 2022 after forcing Morgan to pass out from a biceps crusher.

On October 27, Rousey issued an open challenge for her title. Aussie veteran Emma returned to the company to accept it, ultimately falling to an armbar. Rousey's next challenger was determined on the November 11 edition of "SmackDown" in a six-pack challenge. There, Shotzi gained the win to earn her a shot at Rousey's championship at WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.

Rousey has never turned down a challenge, though, so perhaps that leaves a window opportunity for "The Queen" to reclaim her throne and the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.