Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE

In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well.

Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."

"What I can say is I can never imagine never wrestling Sasha again," Charlotte continued, saying it would be "tough to compartmentalize" working in WWE without her storied rival.

"We started together," Flair said. "She's my Ricky Steamboat." The reference is to her father's relationship and storied rivalry with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who Ric Flair considers to be his greatest opponent.

It isn't just Banks that Charlotte would miss, however. Flair said she also couldn't imagine not wrestling Naomi. "We just had a hell of a match on SmackDown and I'm like, 'Oh there's unfinished business there because of circumstances and storylines.'" Flair defended the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Naomi on the February 11 edition of "SmackDown," and the two continued to wrestle each other on the live event circuit right up until Naomi left the company.

"I just can't imagine not working with them," Flair concluded. "But in terms of what they're going through, it's not my place to speak on behalf of the company or for them, because I'm not there right now."