Anthony Bowens Says The Acclaimed Really Got Over At This AEW PPV

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed have become one of AEW's most popular tag teams. The duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, along with the man they love to scissor, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, have begun receiving some of the loudest reactions of the night in different arenas. Bowens, who won the AEW tag titles and became the first-ever openly-gay AEW Champion, revealed when he believes The Acclaimed got over with the crowd.

"I think it was All Out where, at the pay-per-view against Swerve in our Glory," Bowens said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "I was in there with Swerve and I was trying to wrestle him down to the ground and keep him and down and all of a sudden, we hear the "Oh, scissor me Daddy chant,' going on and I think the both of us, even Swerve, as much as I dislike him, we just forgot we even had to wrestle each other because we were like, 'Huh? What's happening?' That's when it really kind of caught on."

At All Out, Bowens and Caster took on Swerve in Our Glory, the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, in hopes of winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Swerve in our Glory walked away with the win, however, all the support was with The Acclaimed, as towards the beginning of the match, the crowd kept singing, "Oh, scissor me, Daddy." Throughout the encounter, Bowens and Caster were cheered, and this eventually led to two more matches between the pair. In their second match, which took place on the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed walked away with the win and the titles. At Full Gear, with the crowd fully between The Acclaimed, they won for the third match in a row.