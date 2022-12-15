AEW Star Says She's Been Inspired By Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE TV since she and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out of the company in May, but her impact on the wrestling industry is still being felt.

Since she debuted in "NXT" 10 years ago, Banks has found massive success in WWE, becoming one of the only women in the company to be a Grand Slam Champion. Along with winning titles, Banks also has made history, as the match between her and Bianca Belair on Night One at WrestleMania 37 was the second-ever women's match to headline WrestleMania.

One of the women Banks has inspired is AEW star Willow Nightingale, who discussed what Banks has meant to her on "AEW Unrestricted."

"I cannot say enough how much I've been inspired by Sasha Banks," Nightingale said. "Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. ... When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I'm just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive."

Nightingale has recently found success in AEW, as she picked up her first singles win on "AEW Dynamite" by defeating Anna Jay A.S on the November 30 episode. Nightingale has received two shots at Jade Cargill's TBS Championship, but came up short on both occasions.

Banks reportedly will be at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17, although her role on the show is unknown. Her appearance on the show likely means the five-time former "Raw" Women's Champion won't be back in WWE anytime soon.