Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will

Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion.

On today's episode, hosts Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer spent quite a bit of time on Rose's situation. Bully, who compared Rose to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, was amazed that Rose was let go after everything she and WWE had done together. That said, Bully isn't worried about Rose's prospects. He had a suggestion for AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan regarding Rose potentially joining the promotion.

"If I was Tony Khan, I would've sent my jet to Mandy's house, and the first person you would've seen on 'Dynamite' last night was Mandy Rose," Bully said. "I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn't in the way, it's a no-brainer."

Dreamer, who works as a producer for Impact Wrestling, was quick to add that should AEW decide not to sign Rose, there will be plenty of other options available for her.

"If she doesn't go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her," Dreamer said. "Because she's a star and she's great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me."

