Conflicting Reports As To Whether 'Ass Boys' Chants Will Be Allowed On Jericho Cruise

As announced earlier today, Austin and Colton Gunn, AKA The Ass Boys, are scheduled to take on JerichoHausen, the tag team consisting of Chris Jericho and Danhausen, as the main event on the next Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. This is the first match announced for next year's cruise, which was postponed from earlier this year, and is set to take place from February 2 to February 6.

Commenting on the announcement of the match on Twitter, Austin Gunn claimed that he personally spoke to Jericho, who supposedly told him that any fans who utter the words "Ass Boys" will be thrown off the boat. Just minutes later, however, Danhausen retorted (via Twitter) that he too had just spoken to Jericho with an update of his own.

"Danhausen just got off the phone with @IAmJericho and he said you have told a lie to the internet and Ass Boy chants are encouraged HEAVILY and you must come out to your custom Ass Boy theme music Danhausen gifted you," Danhausen said. Whatever the truth may be, one thing that can be said for certain is that The Gunns should expect plenty of "Ass Boys" chants when the time comes, sanctioned by Jericho or not.

This will be the fourth edition of the cruise, which was conceptualized and run by Jericho himself. Set to appear on the 2023 Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea are AEW wrestlers including Swerve Strickland, Eddie Kingston, the entirety of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and many more. Wrestlers from outside AEW, such as Nick Gage, Nick Aldis, Sabu, and Moose, are also scheduled to be onboard. In 2020, AEW broadcast an entire episode of "AEW Dynamite" on the cruise, but it remains to be seen if any content for the company will be filmed this time around.