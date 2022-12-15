Bayley Addresses Scary Botched Spot From WWE Raw

Bayley and Alexa Bliss crashed face-first to the mat after the latter attempted a flying hurricanrana in their match on this week's "WWE Raw." Understandably, fans on social media were worried about the two women possibly suffering a concussion, even though they completed the rest of the bout unscathed.

Later in the show, Bayley – apparently feeling the effects of the botched spot – was seen holding her neck during a segment involving her Damage CTRL faction.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley addressed the 'rana gone wrong, revealing that both she and Bliss were disoriented after the spot, and struggled to coordinate the moves for the rest of their match.

"I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it kinda got wonky," Bayley said. "It got wonky to the point where I lost my footing, and we both landed on our heads. We weren't knocked out or anything, but we were like, 'that sucked and didn't look good.'

"We just tried to get back on the same page, but we didn't know where we were going [after the botch]. We were so flustered by it – she and I literally went for the same move, which made us collide heads again. I just had to give her a clothesline [so we could regroup]. I just said, 'alright, let's just stop and slow down a little bit.'"

Bliss would go on to defeat Bayley with the Twisted Bliss, emerging as the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. After the match, Bliss – seemingly hypnotized by Bray Wyatt's moth logo flashing on the TitanTron – put Belair in position for a Sister Abigal until she regained her senses and let go of the EST. The segment ended with a confused Belair looking on as Bliss scampered off the ring.