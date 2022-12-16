WWE SmackDown Preview (12/16): Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Returns, Gunther Vs. Ricochet For The Intercontinental Title

The final live episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the festive period comes to you tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It'll be a special night in the Windy City as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand for the first time since The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. While Reigns' role on tonight's show has yet to be determined, he returns to television at a time when The Bloodline is seemingly as tight as they've ever been, with Sami Zayn now an integral part of the stable.

After winning the "SmackDown" World Cup on December 3, Ricochet will tonight receive his reward; a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The former "NXT" North American Champion lost the 43-year-old title to Gunther on the June 10 episode of "SmackDown" and failed to recapture the gold later that month. Ricochet could now secure an early Christmas present by winning the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career.

Elsewhere, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defend the belts against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan. Nox made a surprise return to WWE earlier this month and immediately allied with Morgan. The duo defeated "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler last week to put themselves in pole position for a tag team title opportunity.

Finally, Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla), The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) will settle their long-standing differences in a triple threat tag team match.