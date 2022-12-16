Arn Anderson Comments On Being Inside WarGames

Arn Anderson is someone who has undoubtedly seen more than his fair share of WarGames, from taking part in the very first such match in 1987 to his final appearance in the cage at WCW Fall Brawl 1996. On the most recent episode of "ARN," Anderson shared his thoughts on the notoriously-brutal match type, specifically recalling the announcement of the match's return at WCW WrestleWar 1991.

"[I was] horrified," Anderson said of hearing the match was coming back. "I know what it's like to be locked in there with the wrong combination of guys. ... WarGames was bad news, man. If you started, you were in there about 35, 40 minutes, and there was no let-up. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."

Anderson shared that he started all of the WarGames matches he participated in. "At about the 25 minute mark, you're looking around going, 'I can't get out of here. I just want to get out,'" Anderson continued. "So it was a calling card, it was a special match, it was a great idea. I knew we could pull it off, it was just going to be physical." The February 1991 WarGames match saw Ric Flair, Barry Windham, Sid Vicious and Larry Zbyszko, who replaced the injured Anderson, face Sting, Brian Pillman, and the Steiner brothers. Anderson pointed out that most of the men in there were known for being violent, hard workers, making the match even more intense.

After a period of mainstream inactivity, WarGames matches have made a resurgence in recent years. "WWE NXT" began utilizing the match under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with AEW introducing their own version with Blood & Guts in 2020. Last month, the WarGames match made its WWE main roster debut, with two matches taking place at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.