WWE NXT Star Wants A Match With Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller is on his way to challenging for the "NXT" Championship for the first time in his career. He recently won the first men's "NXT" Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline to earn the opportunity to step up to Bron Breakker. Beyond capturing the "NXT" title, though, Waller has strong ambitions that include main-eventing WrestleMania against a notable WWE star. During a recent episode of "WWE After The Bell," Waller explained his choice.

"Corey [Graves], I'm going to put this towards you. I've always heard stories about Dusty Rhodes in 'NXT,'" Waller said. "Everyone has told stories about how incredible he was. I never got to work with him because I came in too late, but I was always like, 'Man, I wish I got to work with Dusty.'" Waller recalled everyone telling him incredible stories and how the WWE Performance Center feels like "Dusty's house." Except now, Waller sees it as his house and that he runs "NXT." Because of that mentality, he wants to take on Cody Rhodes.

"I genuinely think and want to see if Cody has anything to say about that," Waller explained. "I want to see what he has to say about that. He's the measuring stick right now when it comes to superstars. I've met Cody before and when he walks in a room, it's a different feeling. It's like, 'Wow, that's the guy.' If I'm going to main event WrestleMania, I want to stand across from the guy." Waller concluded that he wants to test himself against the best, and he believes Cody is the best guy for that challenge.