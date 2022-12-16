Renee Paquette Invites AEW Fans To 'Witness My Husband's Ear Clinging On For Dear Life'

Few people love things as much as Jon Moxley loves to bleed. In fact, Moxley likes to bleed so much that it's a borderline shock when the three-time AEW World Champion doesn't produce any color during a match of his. But he keeps on bleeding, no matter how sick of it some fans get, and according to his wife, AEW personality Renee Paquette, there may be a little too much bleeding coming in his near future.

On Twitter Friday morning, Paquette hyped up Moxley's upcoming "AEW Rampage" match with Sammy Guevara via a quasi-warning. "Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight," Paquette tweeted. "Watch "Rampage" to witness my husband's ear clinging on for dear life." For those believing Paquette has acquired the ability to see the future, Moxley vs. Guevara, along with the rest of "Rampage", was taped following "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night. While the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Moxley was "covered in blood" following a spot where Guevara "bit" his ear, Paquette's tweet is the first public suggestion of how bloody Moxley's injury actually was.

In addition to Moxley's latest bloody adventure, the "Rampage" card will also feature Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Skye Blue, an FTR promo, Jim Ross sitting down with La Faccion Ingobernables' Preston Vance, Wardlow in singles action, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy teaming with Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes to battle The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, and Trent Seven in an eight-man tag team match. The show, as always, will air on TNT at 10 p.m. EST.