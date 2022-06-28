Despite concerns that he had suffered a concussion during the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Jon Moxley is fine and does not have one, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

After the event had finished on Sunday the new interim AEW World Champion had taken to the microphone in order to address the live crowd inside the United Center, claiming that he was “probably concussed,” which brought some concern about his status moving forward.

But that is reportedly just a line he decided to use in that moment, which Moxley himself has admitted he probably will not use again, as he recognized that if he does not have a concussion, it is best to not say it as people could react to that.

The quote from Moxley did bring some concern amongst people, especially since he was heavily bleeding during the match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, but he is fine and that means he should be fit to compete in Blood & Guts this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite.” He will team up with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, who is replacing Bryan Danielson, as they compete against the Jericho Appreciation Society inside the steel structure.

Because Jericho picked up a victory at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday in the opening six-man tag team match alongside Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki, his team will have the advantage heading into Blood & Guts. Moxley was reportedly going to be in the same match that Jericho had competed in originally before CM Punk suffered a foot injury.

The AEW World Champion had to withdraw from his planned match against Tanahashi, which led to Tony Khan creating a main event for the interim title, with Moxley earning the chance to be part of that by defeating Kyle O’Reilly.

