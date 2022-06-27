New AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley admitted that he was “probably concussed” following his main event match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Moxley closed the show against the New Japan Pro Wrestling star in an entertaining headline match that saw him capture the title, but he was badly busted open during the encounter, visibly bleeding a lot throughout the match. After the show went off the air, the new champion addressed the crowd and confessed, “I don’t know where I am going with this, I am probably concussed.”

Jon Moxley have a few words for the crowd (part 2) at the end of #aew #forbiddendoor “There maybe a place for sports entertainment…. But in AEW, Professional Wrestling Rules!!” pic.twitter.com/08aagwvS9o — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) June 27, 2022

This would be a major concern for the company if it was true, as Moxley is currently scheduled to compete inside Blood & Guts on the upcoming episode of “AEW Dynamite” against the Jericho Appreciation Society. If he has suffered a concussion, Moxley would presumably be ruled out of that match, and could be out of action for a longer period depending on the severity, which is not what the company needs right now. AEW is currently dealing with a laundry list of injuries across its roster, which is how Moxley ended up in the main event of Forbidden Door to begin with, as reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk had to be taken off the show due to a foot injury. On top of that, Bryan Danielson is currently out of action with an undisclosed issue, which is why he was replaced at Forbidden Door by the debuting Claudio Castagnoli.

As well as them two, Red Velvet, Scorpio Sky, Lee Johnson, Darius Martin, The Bunny, Kyle O’Reilly, Kenny Omega, and Anthony Bowens are all on the shelf, with Jungle Boy having also been added to that list recently.

During the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match on the PPV, Adam Cole also appeared to be hurt, which led to an abrupt finish for the contest, continuing to stretch Tony Khan’s roster. So far there has been no official confirmation on the situation regarding either Moxley or Cole.

