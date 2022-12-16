WWE Remembers Brodie Lee On His Birthday

The legacy of Brodie Lee lives on. Former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee — real name Jon Huber — tragically passed away on December 26, 2020, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, just 10 days after his birthday. Following his death, the professional wrestling industry mourned the loss of the beloved superstar, but also fondly remembered the lasting impact he left everywhere he went.

For seven years, Huber performed in World Wrestling Entertainment, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships on two occasions. In addition, he became a mainstay in the popular Wyatt Family stable. The company recently commemorated Huber, who wrestled under the name Luke Harper during his tenure in WWE. "Remembering Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, today on his birthday," WWE shared via Twitter, with a photo of Huber at WrestleMania.

December 16, 2022, would've been Huber's 43rd birthday.

Former United States Champion Seth Rollins recently paid tribute to Huber in the late wrestler's hometown of Rochester, New York. During a live event there, Rollins said he missed and loved his former rival and real-life close friend. Initially following Huber's passing, Rollins shared a lengthy Instagram post, detailing his favorite memories and admiration for the former Bludgeon Brother.

In the months leading up to his death, Huber arrived at All Elite Wrestling as "The Exalted One," emerging as the leader of the Dark Order faction. His last match came in October 2020, losing the TNT Championships to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a dog collar match.