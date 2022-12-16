Chris Jericho Lands Role In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film

Chris Jericho is heading back into the movies, nabbing a leading role and an executive producer credit in the Canadian film "Dark Match," which mixes wrestling with horror.

According to Deadline, "Dark Match" is about a small wrestling company that takes a well-paying gig in a creepy backwoods town that is run by a cult leader with nefarious plans for the wrestlers. The film is written and directed by Lowell Dean — best known for the wild 2014 flick "Wolfcop." Rounding out the cast are Ayisha Issa ("Transplant"), Steven Ogg ("The Walking Dead"), Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries"), Michael Eklund ("Wynonna Earp"), and Jonathan Cherry ("Goon").

"Dark Match" is Jericho's latest foray into horror. Earlier this year, he had supporting roles in Kevin Smith's "KillRoy Was Here" — the first film to be released as an NFT — and Damien Leone's "Terrifier 2." Jericho's previous film work also included a starring role as a cop in the Comedy Central production "Chance Blackstreet" and cameos in "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No" and another of Kevin Smith's pictures, 2019's "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." He also produced and appeared in the 2021 documentary "I'm Too Old for This Sh*t: A Heavy Metal Fairy Tale."

Last month, Jericho turned up on the Fox reality competition "The Masked Singer" where he competed as "The Bride" –- a giant pink dragon in a wedding gown. Despite his elaborate disguise, many wrestling fans immediately recognized the unique vocal stylings of the Fozzy frontman, although the show's celebrity panel was not able to pinpoint his identity despite several wrestling-related clues.