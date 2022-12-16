Action Andretti Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Reaction To His AEW Dynamite Victory

Action Andretti stunned the wrestling world by defeating eight-time World Champion Chris Jericho clean on the 2022 Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," after nailing Jericho with a running Shooting Star Press. This was one of the biggest upsets of the year for AEW, and possibly professional wrestling as a whole, was prior to this win, Andretti's AEW record was 0-4. While on "Busted Open Radio," Andretti revealed how people backstage reacted to his shocking victory.

"When I walked the to the back ... I literally had all the boys in the back, the boys and girls that were watching backstage, just stand up and clap for me," Andretti said. "To be the new guy coming in to this locker room and to have like, a little bit of respect like that and people like, show me, like, 'Wow, like, we were really impressed with your work,' it's so cool ... It's an incredible feeling and it lets me know I'm doing something right."

Jericho has not lost very often under the AEW banner in singles matches, and when he has, it's been against talent such as Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson. Andretti addressed a possible rematch against Jericho. "I just beat one of the best, if not the best in AEW, Chris Jericho," Andretti said. "I'm sure he's eventually going to want to get his revenge back on me because he's not just going to take an L from a guy like me, the newbie coming in, and just be okay with that."

Whether Jericho was to defeat Andretti in a possible second match or not, Andretti will always have this victory to boast about. Andretti also discussed his mother's reaction to his victory over Jericho. "My mom got to watch," Andretti said. "She was super proud of me."

