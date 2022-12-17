Next Title Challengers For The Usos Decided On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has been the most powerful WWE group in recent history. Not only has Roman Reigns been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, but Jimmy and Jey Uso have sat atop the tag team division for over 500 days, becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time. The next team looking to dethrone the Usos has been determined.

"WWE SmackDown" has been a battleground for faction warfare of late, as the Viking Raiders, Legado Del Fantasma, and Hit Row have been at each others' throats for weeks. It came to a head as the three teams faced off in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown." After a grueling match that even saw B-Fab, Valhalla, and Zelina Vega get involved and a particularly rough landing for the big bruiser of the OG3, Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis hit the Heavy Hitter on LDF's Joaquin Wilde to score the victory.

Having conquered the vikings and the luchadors, Hit Row now hopes to top the charts of the WWE tag team division by defeating the Usos on the December 23 edition of "SmackDown." Despite having their own back up, the challengers will likely have to deal with "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's enforcer, Solo Sikoa. However, Zayn may be preoccupied as he prepares to team with Reigns against his long-time friend Kevin Owens and the legendary John Cena on the final "SmackDown" of 2022.