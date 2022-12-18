NJPW Star Wins RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship

Another day, another piece of gold for the United Empire.

At the recent Revolution Pro Wrestling: Uprising show in York Hall, the main event saw NJPW star and United Empire founder Great-O-Khan defeat Zak Knight to win the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship. Knight defend the title in the place of his nephew, RKJ, who was injured and could not compete in the championship match.

This marks Khan's first singles championship to date, as the "Dominator" has long been known for his prowess as a tag team competitor both in the UK and in Japan. Most recently, Khan won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships alongside Jeff Cobb at this year's NJPW Dominion event on June 12. The duo only held the titles for a few weeks, however, as they ended up losing the belts to current champions FTR at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later that same month.

Khan's first singles championship comes from a place near and dear to his heart, as during his excursion from NJPW, he made RevPro his home for two years leading up to the Coronavirus Pandemic. During this time, O-Khan went 30-0 in singles matches and held the RevPro British Tag Team Championships alongside then-teammate Rampage Brown.

This is far from the first time an NJPW star has held the British Heavyweight title. Since their partnership with the company began in 2015, NJPW stars such as Katsuyori Shibata, Tomohiro Ishii, Zack Sabre Jr., and Hiroshi Tanahashi have all held RevPro's top title. Khan's stablemate Will Ospreay was the most recent NJPW talent to hold the title, losing it after a 900+ day reign to RKJ last August.