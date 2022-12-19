Matt Hardy Commemorates Anniversary Of His Chess Victory Over Napoleon Bonaparte

AEW's Matt Hardy is the sort of talent that likes to relive some of his glory days on social media and his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. There are his multiple runs with his brother Jeff Hardy, there are the runs Hardy had in WWE, Impact, Ring of Honor, and now AEW. And of course, there's "Broken" Matt Hardy and his distant cousin, "Woken" Matt Hardy, arguably the most popular period of the future Hall of Famer's career.

On Sunday evening, Hardy decided to take a stroll down memory lane regarding his "Woken" persona, posting an old clip on Twitter.

"5 years ago today, says the net," Hardy tweeted. "#WOKENMatt #CheckMate."

The clip featured "Woken" Matt Hardy battling, and defeating, the famous French emperor and general Napoleon Bonaparte, who like many historical figures Hardy encountered during his "Woken" or "Broken" phase, had come back reincarnated as another creature, in this case, a goldfish. Hardy would then talk about his upcoming strategy regarding "the great war" that was going on between himself and WWE star Bray Wyatt at the time.

Hardy has been significantly less broken in AEW recently, though there have been hints of that persona resurfacing during his recent program with The Firm's Ethan Page. Playing out mainly on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation", though it has spilled into "Dynamite" and "Rampage", the program has received positive notices for Page and Hardy in and out of AEW, along with reports that the two largely came up with the angle themselves.