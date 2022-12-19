Former WWE Star Says He Would 'Brutalize' MJF On The Mic In Five Minutes

Reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most naturally gifted talkers in the business right now. When "The Salt of the Earth" picks up a microphone, you need to listen. MJF isn't one for holding back his words either, which can easily ruffle the feathers of his rivals and AEW fans. Nevertheless, one former WWE star believes he would "brutalize" the holder of the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring in a verbal exchange.

"You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I'm trending number one in the world," nZo – formerly Enzo Amore in WWE - said on "Busted Open Radio." "Not WWE, not AEW, not MJF, there's no three letters that can hold me ... I don't have to s**t on people. I don't have to take cheap shots. I don't have to curse on a microphone in front of people. I don't have to. It's not what you say; it's how you say it."

The likelihood of nZo and MJF crossing paths in AEW is uncertain. At present, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is frequently performing on the independent circuit. Notably, nZo was released from his WWE contract in January 2018 following allegations of sexual assault made to the Phoenix Police Department; the investigation was later dropped due to a lack of evidence. Meanwhile, MJF became the AEW World Champion for the first time at the Full Gear pay-per-view last month by controversially defeating Jox Moxley. "The Salt of the Earth" successfully defended the gold and retained the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks on "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" on December 14.

