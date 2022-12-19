Mick Foley Says One Of His Biggest Contributions To Wrestling Only Took A Single Text Message

Throughout his time in professional wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley rose from performing in backyards to the height of the industry, winning the WWE Championship from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in early 1999. However, one of the proudest contributions the performer behind "Mankind" and "Dude Love" made to the industry actually came outside of the ring. Appearing on "2 Lies and 1 Truth" hosted by Brandi Rhodes, Foley shared his thoughts on his most important contribution to wrestling, and explained how Rhodes was connected to that accomplishment.

"It was Julian Maha, who had founded a group — Kulture City — to help people on the [Autism] spectrum, or who might suffer from other disorders, basically reach their fullest potential in life," Foley said. "Julian wanted to make wrestling venues ... inclusive. He asked if I had any contact with AEW, and I just reached out to you, and the rest is history." Foley explained that he texted Rhodes, put her in contact with Mahi, and within a week, a partnership between Kulture City and AEW was announced.

"It could be, in some ways, one of the biggest contributions I've made to wrestling, but all it [took] was one text message," Foley continued. Foley's son, Mickey, is on the Autism spectrum, and Foley reports that Mickey is doing "so incredibly well."

Though he's no longer active in the ring or on television, Foley remains relevant as an inspiration for many of today's stars. Additionally, the former world champion hosts a weekly podcast, "Foley is Pod," covering both modern wrestling and shows of the past. Foley has even made appearances on the NBC series "Young Rock," which recently showcased the partnership between Foley and the titular performer, known in professional wrestling as "The Rock 'N' Sock Connection."