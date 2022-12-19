Kurt Angle Comments On Recent WWE SmackDown Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently celebrated his 54th birthday with an appearance on "WWE SmackDown." There, Angle partnered up with Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, and together they hosed down the Alpha Academy, courtesy of a milk truck – a callback to when he did the same thing to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin years ago. On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle spoke about his feelings on having that moment again on "SmackDown."

"It was the past all over again," Angle explained. "I got to relive an incredible moment in my career driving the milk truck into the arena in Sacramento, California. That was my favorite moment in the WWE and in professional wrestling. You know, these fans, they want to see moments, and those moments last forever."

The Angle birthday celebration episode of "SmackDown" resulted in an increase in viewership for the week. When Angle found out the rating for the show, he said, "I was in shock. I was like, 'Holy crap! This is crazy.'"

Angle was unable to wrestle on the show, having had double knee replacement surgery earlier this year. In fact, Angle has not stepped into the squared circle for a match since he was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. But he also revealed that he may not want to stay away from being on-screen for too long. "Hopefully there will be more to come."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.