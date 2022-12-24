Kurt Angle Comments On Beef Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair

Online Twitter beefs in the wrestling world are a common thing, whether that be to create a worked angle or because certain people genuinely don't like each other. As of late, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have fallen into that age-old trap, taking shots at each other on social media and via their respective podcasts. Bischoff has claimed that WCW needed other names than the Nature Boy to make money, while Flair has most recently labeled Bischoff an "arrogant d***."

Someone who has been able to work with both men over the years is Kurt Angle, and during "The Kurt Angle Show" the Hall Of Famer made it clear that "they just need to hang it up," with Angle urging the two men to move past their issues with each other. Angle is no stranger to Twitter arguments, having previously gone back and forth with CM Punk during his days on the TNA roster, but for him, it is all about moving on for the sake of others as much as themselves.

"Get over the anger issues of the past. Listen, Ric is a great guy, Eric is a great guy, I know they don't get along really well but life is too short," he said. "You can't be reminiscing about bad sh*t that occurred in the past, and hold onto that, that's not good. That's not good for them or anybody else."

While the two men have not seen eye to eye as of late, Flair did take the time to point out some of the good things Bischoff had done, such as calling him when his son, unfortunately, passed away, which is a sign that this issue might be drawing to a close soon, but that remains to be seen.

