Chavo Guerrero Jr. Refutes Indie Promotion's Claim That He Will Appear At Their Event

Chavo Guerrero Jr. has been rather busy lately across Hollywood. He serves as the wrestling coordinator for the upcoming Von Erich family biopic "The Iron Claw," in addition to also having a role in the film, and he's been training "Young Rock" actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant for the NBC series.

Guerrero's film and television work has kept him out of the ring most of this year; he was last seen in April working as Bandido's manager for Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor. However, a small indie promotion was making claims that he'd be returning to the ring at one of their shows, prompting Guerrero to get on social media to refute that.

Last week, the Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance out of Winnipeg dropped a hint on its Facebook group page that it planned to "bring a big name" to a signing in Butte, Montana –- adding this star was a third-generation wrestler. Guerrero responded on the Facebook group page that it was not him, and the group's admins insisted the Guerrero account was fake. Earlier today, he took to Twitter to reinforce the message.

"To whom it may concern," he tweeted. "I, Chavo Guerrero Jr. Will Not be appearing for CNWEA (Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance). They have never made contact with me or my manager, but were advertising me for an upcoming show."

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, CNWEA began in 2020 under the direction of Louis Hendrickson — a pastor with Hendrickson Traveling Ministries who also appears in the promotion as a heel manager called Lou E. Dangerous — per the Winnipeg Free Press. CNWEA's most recently announced event was a July show scheduled in Butte that was canceled when a venue could not be secured.