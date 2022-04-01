New Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan has a big night ahead of him as he presents his first ROH show – Supercard of Honor XV.

Tonight’s event will be headlined by Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion. Khan has announced that Bandido has hired Chavo Guerrero Jr. to be his new manager.

“ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham battles lineal ROH Champion @bandidowrestler tomorrow at Supercard for the undisputed crown; given the disrespect Bandido felt when ROH crowned a new champ in his absence, he’s hired a new manager to watch his back: Chavo Guerrero Jr @mexwarrior!,” Khan wrote.

Khan also posted a new promo from Guerrero, which you can see below. Guerrero said he will make his presence known, and he will demand respect. Guerrero was last seen in AEW managing Andrade El Idolo, but he was written out of the storylines to go film Young Rock season in Australia. Guerrero was removed from the AEW roster back in early March, which led to a social media reaction from the veteran wrestler. Khan later admitted that he owed Chavo a phone call, and it looks like that call happened.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV, pay-per-view and HonorClub at 8pm ET. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweet and Guerrero’s promo:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido with new manager Chavo Guerrero Jr.

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery client

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

