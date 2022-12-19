National Fast Food Chain Is Officially All Elite

The Best-of-Seven series between Death Triangle and the Elite has already been memorable, with Tony Khan purchasing the rights to "Roundball Rock," and now a major fast food chain picking a favorite in the battle of the AEW World Trios Championships.

On today's episode of "Being the Elite", the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were seen enjoying some grub from Wendy's. Well known for its love of wrestling, the Wendy's Twitter account posted a response in the form of several eyeball emojis, along with a custom graphic, declaring that Wendy's was joining recent AEW signings such as Bandido, AR Fox, Konosuke Takeshita, and Action Andretti, as All Elite. This, in turn, led to the Bucks responding.

"Dave's Double, no Cheese," the Bucks tweeted.

Wendy's was impressed with this order, enough so that they issued a prediction that will have Death Triangle members Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix ordering Burger King for the foreseeable future.

"Wendy's cheeseburgers are square..." Wendy's tweeted. "Squares have four sides, triangles only have three...Elite over Death Triangle 4-3."

Wendy's joins AEW stars Daniel Garcia and Isiah Kassidy, who made their thoughts known in the latest BTE episode, in picking the Elite over Death Triangle. Garcia sent Wendy's a photo of him and Kassidy from the episode, prompting the house that Dave Thomas built to respond.

"The experts have spoken," Wendy's tweeted.

As such, Wendy's will be watching Wednesday closely, when the Elite and Death Triangle square off in Match 5 in a No DQ match. Should Death Triangle emerge victorious, they will win the series 4-1, and retain the AEW World Trios Titles.