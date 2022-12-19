Sasha Banks Shares GIF That Includes Top AEW Personality

Sasha Banks has posted a GIF online that features a current AEW personality, sparking fan speculation. Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is currently one of the most talked-about names in the wrestling industry. She emerged as a major player in WWE's women's division, but dominated the headlines when she and former tag team partner Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" back in May. Banks has since dropped teases on what she will do next. She teased a potential showdown with current IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, and it has since been reported that Banks is scheduled to appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event on January 4. Fans are now wondering if the third WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has dropped another hint.

In a recent post on Twitter, Banks uploaded a GIF of a Ric Flair promo when he was the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. When the camera pans out, current AEW personality Tony Schiavone is shown as the one interviewing Flair. Many have speculated that since Banks is due to appear for NJPW and STARDOM, and she's reportedly free of her WWE contract, she could be making her way to AEW soon. Especially since AEW and NJPW have a long-standing business relationship.

There's been some buzz regarding a match scheduled for the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Saraya will be teaming with a mystery partner to take on AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Some have speculated that Banks will be the mystery partner, but that has not been confirmed at this time. Saraya addressed the speculation during an interview, saying there are plenty of top female talents who would serve as a worthy partner.