Jeff Jarrett Comments On Recent AEW Match

Jeff Jarrett wrestling a match for AEW was likely not on many people's list of predictions heading into 2022, but as this crazy year in wrestling has proven, nothing is impossible. The WWE Hall Of Famer has now competed in three matches for the company, which included a recent return to the spiritual home of TNA to tape a tag team bout for AEW Dark.

Jarrett has returned to the heights of the wrestling world as a top heel by joining forces with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, using his guitar to take out the likes of Darby Allin and Max Caster so far. This has led to him gaining plenty of heat from the fans, and he admitted on the latest episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett" that "them F You chants, they were music to my ears."

"I shouldn't say that too loud, because that's kind of what it's all about ... but the AEW delusional fanbase, they were on their feet ... All kinds of folks in the arena were telling me that I was the double number one. I don't know if it was double number ones or 11s," he said about the fans flipping him the bird. "I'll just say this, not to get too inside baseball, came through the curtain and a lot of head nodding, I'll leave it at that."

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Jarrett & co. put the AEW World Tag Team Champions on notice as they attacked The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass, leaving all three men laying as they held the titles in the air. Therefore, it seems like "The Last Outlaw" is hoping to have one more run with gold before he retires, all while concentrating on his backstage role in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.