Maven Names The One Thing He'd Change About His WWE Career

Former WWE Superstar Maven had a unique experience while working for the company, as he was one of two inaugural winners of the "Tough Enough" reality show and immediately thrust into the spotlight. In another sense, Maven's pro wrestling experience was not atypical., specifically the aftereffects.

"I'm starting to run into, you know, the regular, normal stuff wrestlers run into — the wear and tear on the body," Maven told the "Monte and The Pharoh Variety Show." "My neck, my back, I mean, they constantly hurt. And when I say constant, I mean there's not one day now where I do not wake up in pain."

Maven said he appreciates when WWE stars of the past own up to the pain and are unapologetic about why they pushed their bodies. "Here's what I hate, and when I say hate, I mean with a passion, it's when I see any athlete get on in their 50s and they say how much they would have done something different if they would had known differently," Maven said. "No, you wouldn't because when we're in our 20s, when we're young and when somebody is flashing money and fame in front of you, your blinders are up."

He approaches steroid use in a similar way. Instead of trying to cushion the truth about his steroid use, he owns it and believes he may have been more successful if he had done more steroids. "I hate it when guys talk about, you know, 'Did you take steroids?' And they beat around [the bush]. I did. I'm not sorry for it. I wish I had taken more!" Maven said. "I'd have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there's no one I'm trying to get the approval of."