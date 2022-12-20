WWE Commentator Wants Bronson Reed On SmackDown

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of "Raw."

In making his return, Reed helped The Miz win a Ladder match against Dexter Lumis, which saw a bag of Lumis' money and one of Miz's money hanging above the ring. Reed had previously been released by WWE in 2021 while Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company. Following his release, he would make his way to other major promotions such as Impact Wrestling and NJPW — competing in the latter's biggest tournament of the year: the G1. Triple H is now the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations has added multiple talents to the roster since taking over, with Reed being the newest addition.

Following Reed's return to WWE, "SmackDown" commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett tweeted out: "Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?"

While Reed was in "NXT" for the entirety of his first run, Barrett was often one of the commentators in the booth during his matches. When Reed was in the process of nailing his opponents with the Tsunami for the three-count, Barrett would say "Tsunami" on commentary with much emphasis. While in "NXT," Reed found himself holding championship gold, as he defeated Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match to win the North American Championship. Reed held the North American title for 42 days and defended it successfully once in a Winner Takes All Six Man Tag Team match that also saw MSK's "NXT" tag team titles on the line. He eventually lost it to Swerve Strickland, known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in WWE, in his first singles defense of the title.