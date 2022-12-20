Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star

Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."

Bliss said that, "never in a million years did I ever think I'd have a match with Randy Orton," but they did compete at Fastlane in 2021, which saw the first appearance of the burnt Fiend character, in a match that proved to be very memorable. "I have to say, this might be one of my favorite matches that I've ever done," Bliss admitted. "This was cool, this was a fun, super fun match. I feel like this has to be one of my favorites. I will tell you, taking an RKO is not fun, but it's pretty cool to say you've taken an RKO before."

Ultimately, the storyline came to a close at WrestleMania 37 in what ended up being Wyatt's final match before being released by the company. Bliss admitted it was, "very anxiety-driven because we had minutes to completely change," while she also put over the "very talented" people who created her costume that night. However, given Bliss' recent behavior on "Raw," it appears that a reunion between Bliss and Wyatt could be right around the corner. His moth symbol continues to appear, forcing behavior changes from his former ally. Therefore, it's clear there is still some sort of twisted connection that exists between the characters.

