Backstage Reaction To NXT Talents Working WWE Main Roster Programming

WWE has struck a new initiative over the last few months regarding the implementation of "NXT" talent into main roster programming. Since October, a number of prospects have appeared on the main roster's supplemental show "Main Event," airing on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Peacock, and the WWE Network.

With this tactic, WWE officials have hoped to draw more eyes to their "NXT" stars by providing them with an opportunity to perform in front of bigger live crowds as they continue to move up the ladder. According to Fightful Select, there is an internal sense of happiness with "the buzz" that the "NXT" talents and the "Main Event" show have accrued in recent months.

Most recently, Mustafa Ali battled "NXT's" Axiom during Monday's taping of "Main Event" in Des Moines, Iowa prior to "Raw." In addition, Chase U leader Andre Chase received an opportunity to wrestle Cedric Alexander, before they both appeared during the live "Raw" broadcast later in the evening, receiving backstage beatings from The Bloodline.

Besides Axion and Chase, several other "NXT" talents have received similar opportunities. Within the men's division, the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, Trick Williams, and Von Wagner challenged main roster superstars in singles matches. "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina, while Zoey Stark overcame Dana Brooke in recent weeks.

While "NXT" stars have received a large majority of "Main Event" slots lately, WWE has also featured some independent wrestlers in competition. Former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion Kylie Rae made her WWE debut earlier this month under the name of Briana Ray. Women of Wrestling Superhero Jazmin Allure wrestled Tamina earlier this summer as well.