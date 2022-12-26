Deonna Purrazzo 'In Awe' Of Matches From Fellow Impact Wrestling Star

Deonna Purrazzo has built up an impressive resume in Impact Wrestling since signing with the company in 2020. "The Virtuosa" cemented herself in historic fashion, racking up two Knockouts Championship reigns, tallying up 343 days in the latter reign. With her dominant second run, Purrazzo became the second-longest Knockouts Champion, just behind Taya Valkyrie.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander currently holds the second-longest reign in the title's history, just a few days shy of Bobby Roode's record-breaking run of 256 days. If he can hold on to the championship until his scheduled title defense on January 13 at Hard To Kill, "The Walking Weapon" will surpass Roode's record.

In a recent appearance on "Counted Out With Mike & Tyler," Purrazzo spoke about Alexander's current run. "Josh is one of my favorite wrestlers in the entire world and then also one of my favorite humans," she said. "Just to watch what he thinks is important — he can just go out there and just do it and not have any second thoughts or anything planned. He is just a wrestler's wrestler, right up my alley. I'm in awe by all of the matches that he's had — he just went an hour with Mike Bailey — like that [snaps finger], you know what I mean?" Purrazzo continued.

Purrazzo believes anyone who wants to contend with Alexander has big shoes to fill as he has gone "above and beyond" during his title reign. "I'm really excited to see what happens with Bully Ray at Hard to Kill, and then who's going to challenge him after. I'm excited to see who dethrones him, because, again, it's big shoes to fill, and then [see] what that person is going to do with it."

Alexander has held the title since April when he defeated Moose at Rebellion.