JD Griffey Provides Update On Whether He And Shane Taylor Will Be Back In ROH

Fans likely haven't seen the last of JD Griffey or Shane Taylor on a Ring of Honor show. Griffey, who tagged with Taylor to battle Swerve In Our Glory at ROH Final Battle on December 10, was a guest on the "What Do You Call It?" podcast and was asked if we'll see Shane Taylor Promotions pop back up in ROH.

"Absolutely, oh yeah," Griffey said. "We are taking it one step at a time. You've seen it on the dirt sheets and things of that nature, things are talking about TV deals and who's signing what and this and that, and I can be 100 percent honest with you. Everybody in that locker room, we're not even worried about that."

Griffey made it clear that ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan told the locker room not to worry about all the outside stuff when it comes to programming and to just focus on the work inside the ropes.

"At Ring of Honor, professional wrestling is the prime objective," Griffey said.

Khan recently announced that a weekly ROH TV show is forthcoming, and it will stream on HonorClub. "So that's the thing," Griffey said. "All the guys in the locker room right now are just like, we know the content library and we know us going forward, are we able to put on matches that are comparable to that caliber and are we going to exceed those expectations?"

Griffey mentioned how ROH is re-establishing itself with champions such as Claudio Castagnoli and the Briscoes. "Everybody's ready to get busy man," he added. "AEW is doing great things, Ring Of Honor is doing great things. It's an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling."

