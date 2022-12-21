Jimmy Korderas Believes There's Something Missing With 'WWE Raw' Star

The latest chapter in the saga between The Miz and Dexter Lumis took place on "WWE Raw" this week when the two men competed in a 'Winner Takes All' ladder match which was won by the A-Lister following the return of Bronson Reed, showcasing a brand new alliance between them. The ladder match was an entertaining one, but there was a distinct lack of crowd response from the live audience for chunks of it.

That is something that former WWE official Jimmy Korderas highlighted in his latest "Reffin Rant," when he said that "people are not getting behind Dexter Lumis, he's not getting a crowd reaction," which is always a concern in the world of professional wrestling.

"Miz is still getting heat because Miz is great at getting heat, but the Dexter Lumis character is not getting the crowd invested, they're not drawing them in, despite the fact they put Johnny Gargan with him," he said.

The surprise appearance of Reed was also met with a lack of noise, despite the fact the former North American Champion was making his surprise return to the company, and Korderas pointed out the fact that "they were quiet."

"There's something missing there, I wish I could put my finger on it," he said about the Lumis character. "But the crowd speaks volumes when they are silent, and they were silent."

Lumis has been feuding against Miz ever since he returned to WWE, showcasing a mixture of comedic and serious work. With Reed now working alongside the former WWE Champion, the company is potentially pushing toward a tag team match that will see Lumis team with Gargano as this storyline progresses.

