NJPW Star Chase Owens Teases AEW Appearance

The holiday season is in full swing, which is why tonight there's a very special episode of "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" coming to us live from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. And while the card is already stacking up nicely, including Jamie Hayter's first AEW Women's World Championship defense since capturing the prize at Full Gear in November, fans may be in for a surprise appearance as well. That is, if Chase Owens' Twitter is anything to go by.

Tuesday afternoon, the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star tweeted "AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends." Those old friends, of course, just happen to be The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Owens has been wrestling for NJPW since 2014, but has been under contract full-time since 2019. In 2015, he joined the Bullet Club and began teaming with Omega. Two years later, after mixed results in the ring that even included a loss to the Bucks, Owens joined The Elite in 2018 for a stint that would last just shy of sixth months.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether or not Owens does indeed make an appearance. Not only is tonight's "Dynamite" in his hometown, but The Elite happen to be in action against Death Triangle for their fifth match in the best-of-seven series to determine the AEW World Trios Champions. As things stand, Omega and the Bucks find themselves down 3-1 heading into tonight's planned No DQ encounter.