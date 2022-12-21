Backstage Details On Edge's WWE Contract

It's been a bit since wrestling fans last saw Edge in action, as the Hall of Famer's career winds down. The WWE star was last seen at Extreme Rules in October, where he was defeated by Finn Balor in an I Quit Match, a defeat that was immediately followed by Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley performing a Conchairto to Edge's wife Beth Phoenix. But beyond storyline reasons, there appears to be more behind why Edge hasn't been seen on WWE TV recently. Fightful Select is reporting that Edge's WWE deal is for limited dates only, explaining his absences throughout the year. It also explains why WWE used vignettes for Edge during the summer months, as sources told Fightful that it allowed WWE to build to matches against Judgment Day members while also not eating up dates on Edge's deal.

While Edge reportedly signed a three-year contract back in 2020, it was reported that the contract had him working only five matches a year, in addition to twenty-five TV appearances. Fightful noted, however, that in the last two years, Edge has worked ten and seven matches respectively. It was not confirmed if Edge's deal had since been changed, or if the original details regarding his contract were inaccurate.

Fightful was also unable to confirm how many dates were left on Edge's deal, or when exactly his contract expires. If earlier reports on Edge's deal were correct, he could hit the free agency market in January, barring time being added to his contract due to injury. It should be noted that Edge was offered an AEW deal prior to signing with WWE, and that his long time best friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage currently works for AEW, though he is out recovering from injury.