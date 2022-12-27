Athena Discusses Evolution Of Her New AEW Character

Those paying close attention to AEW/ROH may have noticed Athena has gone through a change recently. Once a heroic babyface, Athena has since transitioned into a no-nonsense, vicious villain, and in the process has become a champion, winning the ROH Women's Championship at ROH Final Battle just a few weeks ago.

Those who know Athena's whole career, particularly her earlier days on the independents, when she developed the nickname "The American Joshi" for her hard-hitting ways. And all it took for her to rediscover that style, as she revealed in an appearance on Talk is Jericho, was a certain "AEW Dark: Elevation" match in Canada just a few months ago.

"They [AEW] put me against Jody Threat," Athena said. "She's a hometown hero there, she's done all these death matches, she loves that hard-hitting style, and I'm very familiar with her work.

"So we go, we have this match, and I remember, they were like 'This might happen.' I was like 'It won't happen', and then it did. It was like 'Okay, cool. I'm going to be the aggressor at this point.' And the crowd was so behind her, no matter what I did, they booed, and I was like 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.'"

After it was quickly determined by AEW officials that no liberties had been taken in the match, the promotion and Athena moved forward with this new character arc.