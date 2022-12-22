Drew Gulak Reveals Major Goal For His WWE Career

WWE might only just be starting to gear up toward the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place in California next year, but after the company announced that the anniversary WrestleMania 40 show will be in Philadelphia, Drew Gulak is already looking ahead to 2024. The two-night event will be happening on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field, and Gulak is determined to be part of the card even though he admitted to "WWE's The Bump" that "I usually don't have goals with my wrestling career."

"That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be," he said. "I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind." Gulak hasn't competed on the main card at WrestleMania before, but he did get the opportunity to be part of the pre-show in 2020, competing against Cesaro and ultimately coming up short. However, given that the former Cruiserweight Champion is from Philadelphia, it is clear to see why he wants to be part of the show in two years.

Gulak hasn't had a televised match in WWE since the August 26 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he was beaten by Karrion Kross. However, he has been competing at live events up until the start of December. He hasn't been on one since, but Gulak has recently begun appearing on "WWE NXT," where he has shown up to observe several matches, and next week he is set to hold an in-ring seminar segment with Hank Walker.

