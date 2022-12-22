Backstage Update On Previously Unidentified Member Of Swerve Strickland's AEW Stable

AEW owner Tony Khan has a history of signing athletes from other sports to his pro wrestling company, including former boxer Anthony Ogogo and former NBA draft pick Satnam Singh. Now another former pro athlete has signed with AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the large and in charge mystery man with face tattoos who joined up with Swerve Strickland, Rick Ross, and Parker Boudreaux to form Mogul Affiliates on "AEW Dynamite" last night is former baseball player Granden Goetzman.

Goetzman was drafted in the second round of the 2011 amateur by the Tampa Bay Rays. The outfielder played in the minor league systems of the Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros, posting a .242 career batting average, 42 home runs, 270 RBIs, and 106 stolen bases over nine seasons. Goetzman, 30, made it to Triple-A in 2017 with the Durham Bulls, an affiliate of the Rays, but he never played in the major leagues. He left the sport after the 2019 season.

Fightful noted that Goetzman actually has been signed to AEW for some time, and the promotion was waiting for the right opportunity to debut him. Fightful also reported that Goetzman had been training at Jay Lethal's school and has been seen backstage on "Dynamite" on at least one occasion, in October. With AEW playing up the mysterious aspect of Goetzman, It's unclear whether he will wrestle under his real name.